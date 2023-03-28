New measures proposed by the government will give landlords more power to deal with ‘nuisance tenants’

New government plans to crackdown on anti-social behaviour will grant further powers to landlords. The proposals will allow landlords to remove ‘nuisance tenants’ with two weeks notice.

The new measures would cover instances of tenants playing loud music, using drugs, causing damage to their property or falling behind on their rent. Clauses that ban specific anti-social behaviour would be written into new tenancy agreements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These measures are part of a £160 million plan announced by prime minister Rishi Sunak to put a stop to anti-social behaviour. Also included will be increased levels of policing in some parts of the country.

Most Popular

Mr Sunak said: “Anti-social behaviour undermines the basic right of people to feel safe in the place they call home.The public have rightly had enough – which is why I am determined to restore people’s confidence that those responsible will be quickly and visibly punished.

“This action plan maps out how we will tackle this issue with the urgency it deserves and stamp out these crimes once and for all – so that wherever you live, you can feel safe in, and proud of your community.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Levelling-up secretary Michael Gove confirmed last week that the plans will be backed with a large amount of funding. In a statement, he said: “We will deliver tougher, quicker and more visible justice to prevent thuggish behaviour in town centres and we will ensure young people have the opportunities and activities available to them to succeed — all backed by new investment.”

In response to the new measures set to be granted to landlords by the government Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said: “Anti-social tenants blight the lives of fellow renters and their neighbours. Plans to end ‘no explanation’ repossessions risk making it harder to tackle such behaviour.

landlords may soon be given more power to deal with anti-social tenants

Advertisement

Advertisement