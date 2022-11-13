Lidl is bringing back its popular air fryer which could save households hundreds of pounds - but its only available while stock lasts

As Brits look ahead to winter with a sense of dread, as the cost of living crisis tightens its grip, many of us are looking for alternatives to save energy. One option is to switch oven cooking with an air fryer - so Lidl bringing back their popular Silvercrest Air Fryer 2.2L today (November 13) will be welcome news for those on a tight budget.

An air fryer may be a wise investment as they cook food much faster than your regular oven does, running for an average of £55.91 per year according to research by Utilita. This compared to gas cookers which run at £121, and electric cookers which run £335.57 per annum.

The last time the Lidl air fryer was up for grabs, it sold out fast. In fact, sales of air fryers have increased by 3000% since this time last year, and by 2000% since the summer alone so it’s unsurprising this budget version gets snapped up quickly.

According to popular air fryer manufacturer Ninja , large ovens “may be able to cook bigger foods, cook more at once and be well-insulated, but their size may mean more energy is required to get them to temperature, and more energy could be lost if access to food is needed during cooking. If you have a small air fryer… there’s no need to heat up your whole oven to cook a single portion."

Lidl’s Silvercrest Air Fryer 2.2L can be used to grill, bake and fry all sorts of foods, without the need to add fat or oil. The appliance comes with a LED touch-screen and 8 preset programmes and with an adjustable temperature from 80°C to 200°C for all your cooking needs.

The Silvercrest Air Fryer 2.2L is available in Lidl stores across the UK from Sunday, November 13, and will be available while stock lasts.