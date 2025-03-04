Literary abode: Raffle House giving away home 10 mins from Shakespeare’s birthplace

Luxury Warwickshire property worth £2.8m on offer in company’s latest prize draw

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A £2.8 million home is up for grabs in Raffle House’s latest prize draw, with one lucky winner set to score an architecturally designed modern home in a village steeped in history.

The prize draw company has this week launched its 19th home draw for a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Alveston. The small village in Warwickshire lies on the outskirts of Stratford-upon-Avon, the town most famous for being the birthplace of William Shakespeare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alveston has a rich literary history of its own, with its famous Kissing Tree House having been home to famous English playwright JB Priestley for the last 25 years of his life.

The modern kitchen has plenty of space for dining and entertaining

The detached house that Raffle House is offering in its current draw is just a five-minute walk from Kissing Tree House, while the birthplace of Shakespeare is only a 10-minute drive away.

Built in 2017, the luxurious property consists of almost 4,500 square feet of living space, as well as an attached garage covered in a living roof.

Designed by an award-winning architect, the property stylishly blends ultra-modern design with raw materials – there’s a birch ply staircase, concrete tiles and an exposed brick fireplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home also features all of the mod cons one would expect of a new house, with an EV charger, biometric entry system and wired audio system.

The spacious living area has been designed with open-plan living in mind

The heart of the ground floor is a sociable contemporary kitchen that features an open gas burner and leads into a dining room on one side. On the other, it opens into an enormous family room, with full-height glazed doors that give access to an outdoor patio.

While the four living areas downstairs have been designed with open-plan living in mind, there’s also a handy separate snug, a gym, a bar and even a butler’s pantry.

Upstairs, there are five spacious bedrooms and three bathrooms. The master bedroom even has his and hers dressing rooms, in addition to an en suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property is surrounded by leafy gardens and sits on a sizeable plot of more than a third of an acre. There’s plenty of outdoor entertaining space for all seasons, with the main patio featuring both a BBQ and a hot tub.

The modern property features landscaped gardens and sits on a plot of more than a third of an acre

“Our Warwickshire Dream Home offers the best of both worlds – a beautifully designed contemporary home with all the features one would expect in a modern property, set in a location that offers up traditional village living and has an abundance of historical attractions nearby,” said James Mieville, Executive Director of Raffle House.

The luxury home comes fully furnished, and Raffle House also covers stamp duty costs and fees, so the winner will be able to move in without spending a penny. The lucky winner will also have the option of taking the tax-free cash equivalent instead of the property if preferred.

A portion of each entry to a Raffle House draw goes to charity. Unlike many other competitions, rather than choosing one charity to support with its Dream Home draws, Raffle House allows players to choose one of 13 charities to direct the charitable donation portion of their entry to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When buying entries for the draw, players can choose between Brain Tumour Research, Dogs for Autism, Dragonfly Cancer Trust, Head Up, Infection Prevention Society, It Gets Better, Penny’s Ark, Phoenix Rehoming, Pipal Tree, Sense, Serve On, War Paws and When you Wish Upon a Star.

Paid entries to the draw can be purchased from £10, which gives players 15 chances to win, and there’s also the option to enter for free via post. Entries close on April 30, and the winner will be drawn on May 7. Those entering before March 31 will also be entered into the bonus draw for a Maserati Grecale worth £65,000.