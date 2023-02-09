The cheap cleaning tip was revealed on the latest episode of her BBC One show ‘Sort Your Life Out’

Stacey Solomon has shared a top cleaning tip for removing stubborn limescale with next to no scrubbing - and for just 25p. The mother-of-four regularly posts tips and house inspiration on her Tik Tok account .

The tip was revealed on the latest episode of her TV show, Sort Your Life Out , where the Loose Women presenter shared her favourite tricks to transform your home on a budget, something she has become renowned for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 33-year-old, who rose to fame on the sixth series of The X Factor, set out to help the Viney family, who are based in Surrey. The home was owned by a grandmother whose house was full of rubbish, meaning her grandchildren could never visit.

Most Popular

With the aid of her fellow cleaners, Solomon, who is pregnant with her fifth child, set out to help the desperate grandmother get rid of years worth of clutter, allowing her grandchildren to visiton a regular basis.

Her house was cluttered with rubbish. Among the piles were 30 umbrellas, 532 plastic bags, over 200 hair rollers, as well as a whopping 433 pairs of shoes, ranging from wellies to heeled boots.

While working their way through the mountains of rubbish, trying to make the home free of all of the clutter, Solomon shared a great tip for everyone about how to remove tough limescale in your kettle for just 25p.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Limescale can be tough to remove and can require vigorous scrubbing, and you have to go through the arduous process once again when it builds back up. But, thanks to this cleaning hack, no kettle scrubbing is required.