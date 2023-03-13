After around two months, the Love Island 2023 winter series will end tonight. Here’s when it will air and who is in the final including Ron and Lana

After two months, countless recouplings, Casa Amor, relationships, arguments, tears and more the winter series of Love Island 2023 is set to come to an end, with the grand final airing tonight (March 13).

The finalists were revealed after a couple were dumped out of the villa, combining the public vote and other remaining couples voting for who they believed were the least compatible of all the couples left in the villa.

It was Will and Jesse who agonisingly missed out on the final as they were the latest couple to be voted out of the villa, days after Casey and Rosie were also voted off as the second ever winter series came to its conclusion.

The dumping came days after Will and Jesse made things official and just after family and friends entered the villa to meet significant others and give their opinions based on what they have seen.

The final of Love Island is set to air tonight, on ITV 2 and 9pm. It is a slightly longer episode than usual, ending at 10:35pm. Maya Jama will once again enter the villa to host, with the winners to receive £50,000.

This season, Love Island’s ninth, is the second ever winter series following the first from 2020, with the winter edition cast aside for a few years due to the Coronavirus pandemic whilst the summer one resumed in 2021.

Who are the Love Island 2023 finalists?

The finalists of the Love Island 2023 feature five originals, with four of them meeting on the first day. Tanya and Shaq have had a bumpy ride, especially post Casa Amor but have recently been going strong.

Ron and Lana have also had a roller coaster journey in the villa, especially at the start when Lana felt like a last resort to Ron. Things looked to be over for good when she chose Casey, but Ron and Lana were the first to make things official.

Kai and Sanam first met in Casa Amor and had an instant connection. Kai had been coupled up with the likes of Olivia and Tanyel, but they didn’t seem to be going anywhere, but he has been smitten with Sanam ever since.

Tom, like Kai, had also been unlucky in love in the villa. He was the very first bombshell to arrive and was briefly with Olivia and Zara, before Samie came in and bar Casa Amor, he’s rarely strayed since.

The finalists, in full, are: