Made in Chelsea will return to screens for it’s 25th series tonight andfans won’t have to wait long for the next episode - here’s how to watch

Made In Chelsea (MIC) confirmed earlier this year that it would return for its 25th series, and the time has finally come for fans to catch up with their favourite cast members. The show first began in 2011 and has since given us an insight into the lives of London’s elite through an abundance of drama, heartbreak and scandalous gossip.

Despite a number of cast changes over the years, the reality series is still one of the most popular shows on E4. MIC has also seen a number of spin-off shows over the last 12 years in an array of locations including Ibiza, South of France, Mallorca and Bali.

The show has kicked off the careers of some of the biggest stars including Spencer Matthews and Louise Thompson. While many of the original members have left the show, series 25 will see the return of former cast member Verity Bowditch.

Fans will no doubt be tuning into the premier episode of the upcoming season, desperately waiting for the drama to unfold. Usually, fans have an agonising week-long wait between episodes however, this season’s viewers are in for a treat in that the second episode will be available to watch immediately after the first.

So, how can you watch the second episode of Made In Chelsea season 25? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch Made In Chelsea season 25

The new series of MIC will begin with its first episode tonight (March 27). The first episode will be available to watch at 9pm on E4 and All 4. As soon as the first episode finishes airing, fans will be able to catch episode two on All 4.

What will happen in the new series of Made In Chelsea?

It’s fair to say the upcoming series of MIC will contain more drama than ever before. A teaser for the first episode reads: “The gang are back in Chelsea for a brand-new series, and Miles is surprised to learn that Yas hasn’t just brought a tan back from her travels – new boyfriend Guy has joined her in SW3, after flying over – on a one-way ticket – just to be with her.

The cast of Made In Chelsea will return to our screens soon, including Maeva and James