Divers have been spotted in a Portuguese reservoir as a major new search operation for Madeleine McCann begins.

Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann confirmed they are investigating the reservoir 30 miles from Praia De Luz after receiving “certain tip offs”. Police divers have been seen entering the water at Arade Dam on Tuesday morning (May 23).

Madeleine went missing from a holiday apartment in Praia De Luz aged three years old while her parents, Gerry and Kate McCann were out at a nearby restaurant. The disappearance sparked a major search but Madeleine has never been found..

In June 2020, German police authorities said they believed a man in their custody, Christian Brueckner, was responsible for Madeleine’s kidnapping and believed that he murdered the British child after taking her. Brueckner is currently serving a prison sentence for rape and has never been charged over Madeleine’s disappearance, denying any involvement.

German prosecutor Christian Wolter said: "We are investigating in Portugal on the basis of certain tip-offs. I can’t disclose the background at the moment, like why we are searching there and what we hope to find there. That shall remain our secret for the moment."

