Nintendo will host its final qualifying session for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe European Championships 2023 this weekend. Those who succeed will be entered into the grand final at the Nintendo European Championship at the start of October in Frankfurt, Germany.

Nintendo are looking to find their next European Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Champion, who will receive a trophy for their victory. The overall winner will then be flown to Nintendo Live 2024 in Tokyo Japan next year to take part in a showcase against players from all around the world.

In each qualifier, racers will earn points based on where they finish each race. The eight top-scoring players will then qualify to take part in the in-person grand finals at VILCO in Bad Vilbel in Germany.

The grand finals will be held as part of the Nintendo European Championships which will also feature the Splatoon 3 European Championship finals. The event will take place on October 7-8 with spectator tickets set to be released shortly.

All events will be streamed on the Nintendo YouTube channel , with further details set to be released on the Mario Kart Facebook page about future livestreams.

How to enter Mario Kart European Championship qualifier

The final Mario Kart 8 Deluxe European Championship qualifying will take place on Sunday, September 17 between 2pm and 6pm (UK time). Here’s how to take part: