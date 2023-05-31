Martin Lewis has shared a simple hack to extend expired Tesco Clubcard points which also triples their value - but you’ll have to be quick as the deadline is fast approaching.

Martin Lewis has shared a simple hack you can use to keep your expiring Tesco Clubcard points for longer as £15million worth of vouchers are set to become worthless in a matter of hours. The supermarket giant issued a warning to customers this month about the expiring points - urging shoppers to make use of them before the deadline tonight (Wednesday, May 31) at 11.59pm.

Clubcard holders earn one point for each £1 spent at Tesco and every point is then worth a penny in vouchers. You receive these every three months with your Clubcard statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The vouchers set to expire on today were first issued in May 2021 and under the current rules you have two years to spend your Clubcard points once your voucher has been issued. Mr Lewis shared his handy tip while he was presenting Good Morning Britain last week which not only extends the time you can use the points - but triples their value, too.

Most Popular

The MoneySavingExpert founder told viewers: “Go online and check, or on the app, and check whether you have any of these vouchers, it will tell you if you have any unused vouchers. It’s worth noting that currently, you can trade in a £5 voucher for three times the value - £15 worth - on things like Pizza Express or Legoland.”

“From June 14 they’re going to be double, but if you trade them in now, it’s valid for a year. Say you’ve got a £10 voucher, you go online, you login, you spend say 50p of your £10, so you’ve now got £1.50 in restaurant vouchers - because 50p becomes £1.50.

“For the rest of the £9.50, they re-issue it and it lasts another two years. So if you spend just a little bit of the voucher, the rest of it is re-issued and it lasts another two years.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s worth noting shoppers only have until June 14 to be able to get triple the value of their points. Tesco is changing its rules after this date so points are worth double when you spend with a “Rewards Partner”.

Tesco currently has over 100 “Reward Partners” including Disney+, Thorpe Park, Alton Towers, Pizza Express, Legoland and Zizzi. At the moment, 500 points are worth £5 in-store but £15 when spent with a Rewards Partner.

A Martin Lewis fan revealed how a tip from the consumer champion helped her secure a £8,500 refund from her local council.

From June 14, your 500 points will only be worth £10. You won’t get this if you buy something in store or online using the voucher though - it’s only if you’re using them on rewards.