The early May Day bank holiday is almost upon us - but will opening times for DIY stores change?

The UK will see three bank holidays throughout May, with the first fast approaching. The May Day bank holiday will take place on Monday, May 1.

The three day weekend gives Brits the perfect chance to get some DIY jobs done around the house or in the garden. However, some stores across the UK will have altered opening times on May 1.

Here are all the different opening times for UK DIY stores B&Q, Homebase and Wickes over the bank holiday weekend.

B&Q bank holiday opening times

B&Q stores will be open as normal over the early May bank holiday. This is usually from 7am or 8am until 8pm, opening hours of local stores can be checked on the B&Q website .

Homebase bank holiday opening times

On Saturday and Sunday, Homebase stores will be open as normal. On bank holiday Monday, stores will be open between 8am and 7pm.

You can find your nearest shop using the Homebase Store Locator .

Wickes bank holiday opening times

Wickes stores will be open as usual over the weekend and bank holiday Monday. This is usually from 7am until 8pm.

