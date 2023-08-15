McDonald’s has launched two weeks of offers for August 2023 so fans can make the most of the wash-out summer we’ve been having - full list including 60 per cent off a Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and Triple Cheeseburgers.

McDonald’s fans will be able to bag their favourite treats for bargain prices this month as the fast food giant launches two weeks of offers, with up to 60 per cent off some classic items. The chain has slashed its prices from now until August 27 - a silver lining to the wash-out summer we’ve been having.

The deals are all available exclusively via the McDonald’s app , which also features new passes for family days out. With discounted trips to cinemas, zoos and theme parks, fans can make the most of a dreary August.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s the full list of deals available and how to claim them.

McDonald’s offers available until August 27 - full list

Day 1 and 8 (Monday, August 14 and Monday, August 21)

Big Mac for £1.49

Day 2 and 9 (Tuesday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 22)

McChicken Sandwich for £1.49

Day 3 and 10 (Wednesday, August 16 and Wednesday, August 23)

6 Piece Chicken McNuggets for £1.49

Day 4 and 11 (Thursday, August 17 and Thursday, August 24)

Triple Cheeseburger for £1.49

McDonald’s has launched two weeks of offers for August 2023 so fans can make the most of the wash-out summer we’ve been having.

Day 5 and 12 (Friday, August 18 and Friday, August 25)

Filet-O-Fish for £1.49

Day 6 and 13 (Saturday, August 19 and Saturday, August 26)

15% off with £8 minimum spend

Day 7 and 14 (Sunday, August 20 and Sunday, August 27)

Spend £15, save £5

Weekdays between Monday, August 14 and Friday, August 25

McMuffin, Veggie Dipper or Veggie Deluxe for £1.49

How to claim McDonald’s deals plus family day out passes

The above offers are available exclusively on the McDonald’s app which is free to download via Google Play or the Apple App Store. McDonald’s has also unveiled some family adventures available on the app including McDonald’s Audio Journeys, which brings AI-powered audiobooks to your car for family road trips.

The chan has also launched McDonald’s Days Out – a discount portal available to customers through My McDonald’s Rewards which means families will be able to explore a selection of Kids Pass offers covering a wide range of experiences, including theme parks, zoos and cinemas.