McDonald’s fans can grab this popular menu item for half price - but you’ll have to be quick.

McDonald’s is slashing the prices of a menu classic to celebrate the Spring Bank Holiday . Today ( May 28) fans can snap up the fast food giant’s Chicken McNuggets for half price.

The 6 piece Chicken McNugget box is available for just £1.39 for one day only. The iconic treat is made with 100 per cent chicken breast meat in a crispy coating, waiting to be dipped in a variety of sauces - including the new, limited edition Mega Hot Sauce and Garlic Mayo .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Customers will also be able to earn points when they purchase the deal by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards . The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so this week’s offer will get you139 points when picking up a 6 piece Chicken McNugget box.

Most Popular

There are other Rewards available for customers to treat themselves to when point milestones are hit. When customers reach 1,500 points, they can choose between menu items including small Fries, a Hash Brown, or a Side Salad.

McDonald’s is slashing the price of a popular menu item for one day only.

With 2,500 points, a Double Cheeseburger or Vegetable Deluxe is on the cards. Finally, with 4,000 points, customers can choose between menu favourites like 6 Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac.

How to get 50% off McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets