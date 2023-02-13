Michael McIntyre will be taking his ‘Macnificent’ show to venues across the UK as well as Europe and America. The tour will kick off in September 2023 and will run until the summer of 2024.
During the tour, the comedian will stop off at Bristol, Bournemouth, Brighton, Leeds, Swansea, Cardiff, Plymouth, Nottingham, Newcastle, Manchester, London, Liverpool, Hull, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Birmingham and Belfast.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Outside the UK, McIntyre will travel to America, Norway, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale on Friday, February 17.
Michael McIntyre Macnificent tour ticket information
Tickets for the Michael McIntyre Macnificent tour are set to go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 17. Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster. Fans of the comedian can sign up to a mailing list to get access to a pre sale from Wednesday, February 15.
Michael McIntyre UK tour dates
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 6 2023- Bristol, Hippodrome
September 7 2023 - Bristol, Hippodrome
September 8 2023 - Bristol, Hippodrome
October 12 2023 - Bournemouth International Centre, Windsor Hall
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 13 2023 - Bournemouth International Centre, Windsor Hall
October 14 2023 - Bournemouth International Centre, Windsor Hall
October 27 2023 - Brighton Centre
October 28 2023 - Brighton Centre
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 29 2023 - Brighton Centre
November 25 2023 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
December 1 2023 - Swansea Arena
December 2 2023 - Cardiff International Arena
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 3 2023- Cardiff International Arena
February 23 2024 - Plymouth Pavilions
February 24 2024 - Plymouth Pavilions
March 8 2024 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 9 2024 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
March 16 2024 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
March 22 2024 - Manchester, AO Arena
March 23 2024 - Manchester, AO Arena
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 5 2024 - London, The O2
April 6 2024 - London, The O2
April 12 2024 - London, The O2
April 13 2024 - London, The O2
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 20 2024 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
April 26 2024 - Hull, Bonus Arena
April 27 2024 - Sheffield Utilita Arena
Advertisement
Advertisement
AFFILIATES DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.