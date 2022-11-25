Millions are finding ways to travel despite reduced budgets - but are still planning two trips abroad in 2023

A study of 2,000 holidaymakers found 47 per cent are open to making changes to the way they holiday if it means they can still get away amid the cost-of-living crisis.

A study of 2,000 holidaymakers found 47 per cent are open to making changes to the way they holiday if it means they can still get away amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Nearly half (46 per cent) of those who are making changes due to a reduced budget will go for a shorter period, while 35 per cent will opt for short haul rather than far-flung destinations.

Advertisement

And with the average traveller having £300 less in their holiday kitty for their next trip, 47 per cent now feel more pressure than ever to ensure their holidays offer value for money.

Most Popular

But despite facing budget constraints, the research, which was commissioned by loveholidays, found 55 per cent are still excited about the prospect of holidaying abroad next year.

Advertisement

Nearly six in 10 (59 per cent) are determined to be just as adventurous with their holiday plans, while 28 per cent do not want to compromise on experiencing new cultures even if they are struggling to stretch their budgets.

Al Murray from the online travel agent, which has compiled its insider tips for booking a trip, said: “In light of the current economic situation, it’s understandable that people want to get the best value for their money when it comes to their holidays.

Advertisement

“Our research shows we’re still a nation who love our trips abroad, with many doing whatever they can to ensure they can still get away.

“What’s also encouraging to see is that despite there being so much doom and gloom around, this hasn’t destroyed people’s sense of adventure.”

Advertisement

Getting great value for your money

Advertisement

The poll also found that when booking their holiday, a third (33 per cent) will now do more research to land a cheap deal and 37 per cent will book further in advance.

One in five (21 per cent) are more open to booking late night or crack of dawn flights if it makes things cheaper, while 22 per cent think booking their holiday in the dead of the night could help to keep costs lower.

Advertisement

For those who book their holidays through an online travel agent, 68 per cent say they prefer this route because they think it’s the easiest way to land the cheapest deals.

While 61 per cent think it takes the hassle out of everything, 42 per cent do it because it gives them more financial protection and 30 per cent love the number of holiday options it provides.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the research, conducted via OnePoll, also found 23 per cent of Brits are now more open to travelling to destinations that are known to be more affordable to help curb their holiday spending.

When asking respondents where they’d opt to travel in Europe to find the best value, the research revealed Spain, Greece and Portugal topped the list, while Italy and Turkey rounded out the top five.

Advertisement

Al Murray, from loveholidays, added: “Making sure you’re getting great value for money on your holiday has never been more important.