Cameroon star Modeste M’Bami died after suffering a heart attack, his former club PSG confirmed.

Tributes have flooded in for Modeste M’Bami, the former Cameroon and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, who died on Saturday (January 7) after suffering a heart attack. The 40-year-old retired footballer had played for several French clubs, including PSG and Marseille.

In a statement, the club said : “Paris Saint-Germain is in mourning. Modeste M’Bami has passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack. PSG offers heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

M’Bami had won the Coupe de France with the Parisian club twice - in 2004 and 2006 during a three-year stay in Paris, playing 83 times in total. He then went on to play for other clubs such as Marseille and Almeria, before retiring in 2016 at the age of 33 following a short spell at Le Havre.

In addition, he made 37 appearances for Cameroon and scored three goals, helping the team win gold at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. After retiring, M’Bami, who had also played in China and Saudi Arabia, settled in Normandy.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was among those to pay tribute. Sharing a picture of M’Bami on an Instagram story , he wrote: “Such sad news. RIP Modeste M’Bami.” His former Cameroon teammate George Elokobi wrote on Twitter : “Devastating news. R I P my friend Modeste Mbami. Gone too soon.

“Thank you for your warm welcome and a good roommate. My sincerest condolences and prayers go out to your family and friends. Thank you for all your contributions to the Cameroon National Team.”

The Confederation of African Football also expressed their condolences on Twitter . They said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of the former Cameroonian footballer Modeste M’bami. All our condolences and thoughts go to his family and friends at this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”