Morrisons makes loyalty scheme change to help shoppers save money

Loyalty customers can get digital coupons that can be used for instant savings (Photo: Getty Images)

Morrisons has confirmed changes to its loyalty card scheme which will make it easier for shoppers to save money.

Customers who are signed up to the My Morrisons app, or have a physical loyalty card, can claim digital coupons to be used in store for instant savings.

The supermarket is now changing the way these rewards are generated, to make them more tailored to shoppers’ needs.

How is the scheme changing?

Morrisons says it is switching up its regular offers to include more of the items customers have said they want, including meat and dairy products.

A new category of ‘surprise offers’ is also being added, which will be available on key dates throughout the year, such as Mother’s Day and Halloweeen.

A ‘Basket Bonus’ offer is also being rolled out which will be generated when a customer scans the app or swipes their loyalty card after making a purchase.

The bonus could give them money off their shop or a treat from one of its Market Street counters.

The supermarket has also changed the look and feel of the app to make it quicker and easier to use.

Changes include a barcode added to the home screen so it is easier for customers to find at the checkout, plus a simplified sign-up process.

Morrisons chief customer and marketing officer Rachel Eyre said: “We know that this is a very tough time for customers and so our improved My Morrisons scheme will help the millions of customers who are part of it by rewarding them with instant offers when they shop.

"We have taken on board customer feedback about which categories are the most relevant and have also introduced unexpected surprises to put a smile on our customers’ faces.”

Regular offers will include more of the items customers said they want (Photo: Getty Images)

How do I sign up to the scheme?

The My Morrisons App can be downloaded from the Android or Apple stores.

Shoppers can register for a digital or physical card by signing up on the app, or by registering online.

Existing Morrisons card users will need to update their app to get the new My Morrisons perks.

Previously, shoppers could collect points to turn into vouchers, but this has now switched to instant money-off discounts. The discounts are personalised, meaning they are based on what shoppers typically buy.