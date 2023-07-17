Morrisons has cut the prices of more than 150 products as the cost of living continues to soar.

The supermarket has reduced a number of items including bread, chips and meat, as well as beer, wines and spirits. Morrisons said its new prices will be held for at least eight weeks and are available in all its 499 supermarkets across the UK.

Among the price cuts, Hovis Granary Medium 800g bread has been reduced by 14%, going from £2.15 to £1.85. Morrisons Best Chunky Chips 1.5kg have also seen a reduction of 10%, going from £3.99 to £3.59.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rachel Eyre, chief customer and marketing officer at Morrisons, said: “We’re committed to providing our customers with great quality products at affordable prices and this week we have announced our seventh wave of price cuts during 2023.