Latest research by Which? has revealed the most expensive cat breeds to insure. Here’s the full list.

Some pedigree cats have been found to be more expensive to insure than others as pet owners are struggling to keep up with insurance payments amid the cost of living crisis. According to a latest study by Which? based on 2022 figures published by Confused.com , Ragamuffin topped the list with an annual cost of £977.

However, despite the seemingly steep figure, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) found the average pet insurance premium in the UK is now £271, compared to £279 in 2019. Pet insurance is a great way to make sure your pet is covered for things like vet fees, overseas travel cover, cattery and kennel fees, and dental costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Confused.com, around 97% of all animals that were insured in 2021 were cats or dogs . Pedigree pets, for instance, are more expensive to insure as they are considered to be a greater risk as they have a higher value and can suffer from illnesses and injuries directly associated with their breed, resulting in a higher premium.

Most Popular

Using Confused.com figures, below are the most expensive cat breeds to insure in 2022, with an average price of what you could expect to pay. The figures are UK averages for pets with no pre-existing medical conditions, with a cat’s average UK insurance costing £114.

The most expensive cat breeds to insure - full list

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ragamuffin cross - £977 Nebelung - £494 Don sphynx - £403 Chinchilla Persian cross - £390 Tabby cross - £249 Chinchilla Persian - £239 Abyssinian - £277 Longhair ginger - £216 Persian cross - £206 Silver spotted tabby cross - £206

How can I find cheaper pet insurance?

According to Which?, there are few ways to keep the price down if you’d like to take out pet insurance for your furry friend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Take out insurance while your pet is healthy

Use a comparison site to compare deals

Pay annually to reduce the overall cost

Keep up-to-date on jabs to maintain your pet’s health