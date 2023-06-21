The National Lottery is urging players to check their tickets as they hunt for a ‘set for life’ winner and reveal where the ticket was bought.

National Lottery players have yet to claim a prize worth an amazing £10,000 a month for 30 years. The unclaimed prize matched the five main numbers of the draw - 2, 5, 21, 34, 35 - and the Life Ball number 6 in the draw which took place on June 5.

The National Lottery has revealed the prize was bought in the South Holland District, Lincolnshire.

The ticket-holder now has until December 2 to claim their prize. Anyone not in possession of their ticket but who believes they won can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, though this must be within 30 days of the draw

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: "We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life, and what a way it would be to enjoy this summer…and the next 30!

"Every single month for the next 30 years - that’s an incredible 360 months - will see the lucky winner banking £10,000, if only they would come forward! We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again – the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app – or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

"Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa.”

A lottery ticket for the EuroMillions draw

