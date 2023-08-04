Summer is in full swing, and while the weather isn’t quite cooperating, the sunny vibes can still be found in a cocktail. If you’re desperate for a taste of Summer, National Rum Day is here to bring the sunshine.
National Rum Day will take place on August 16, the celebration takes place on the second Saturday of the month each year. Rum is one of the most popular spirits in the world, as well as one of the most versatile, and can be used as the base in a tonne of different delicious cocktails.
With all the choices out there available to you it can be hard to determine the best ones, or maybe try something from the usual. Fear not, we have you covered with some new cocktails to impress your friends and your tastebudys with.
So, what rum cocktails should you enjoy at home this National Rum Day? Here’s everything you need to know including the ingredients you need.
Top four rum based cocktails
Twisted Paradise
Ingredients
- 50ml The Kraken Black Cherry & Madagascan Vanilla Rum
- 20ml Cointreau
- 30ml Pineapple juice
- 40ml Passionfruit and mango coulis
- 15ml Lime juice
- 10ml Grenadine
Method
Shake all ingredients together and serve in hurricane glass with cubed ice garnish with pineapple leaves and half a passionfruit.
Coconut Margarita
Ingredients
- 50ml tequila reposado
- 25ml lime juice
- 25ml coconut rum
- Ice cubes
Method
Start with the garnish for the rim. Combine the salt, sugar, dessicated coconut and lime zest on a shallow plate. Dampen the rim of a margarita glass and dip into the mixture. Chill the glass until needed.
Calypso Coffee
Ingredients
- 150ml strong black coffee
- 25ml coffee liqueur
- 25ml dark rum
- 1 tsp golden caster sugar
- Ice
- 25ml double cream
- 1 coffee bean
Method
Pour the coffee into a heatproof glass or mug. Stir in the liqueur, rum and sugar and mix until the sugar has dissolved. Put a handful of ice in a cocktail shaker and add the cream. Shake a few times, just until the outside of the shaker feels a little frosty, then slowly strain the cream on top of the liqueur coffee – use a bar spoon or pour over the back of a teaspoon to help you slow down the pour and ensure the cream floats.
Rum Old Fashioned
- 50ml dark rum
- 1 tsp sugar syrup
- Few dashes of orange bitters
- Ice
- Strip of orange peel, to garnish
Put half the rum, the sugar syrup and bitters in a mixing glass or jug. Add three ice cubes and stir slowly with a mixing spoon until the outside of the glass feels cold. Add the rest of the rum and a few more ice cubes, then stir to just combine. Strain the drink into an ice-filled rocks glass or tumbler and garnish with the strip of orange peel.