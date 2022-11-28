Katie Keltie starred in her role as Holly Valance’s sister Michelle Scully on Neighbours.

Neighbours actress Katie Keltie has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer, it has been confirmed. The 36-year-old is renowned for playing Michelle Scully from 1999 to 2003. Kate’s older sister on the soap was played by Holly Valance.

The soap star’s diagnosis was revealed after a GoFundMe page was set up in hope to cover the essential costs throughout her chemotherapy treatment. The aim is to raise a total of $25,000AUD or £13,800.

Ebony Gilbert, who is responsible for organising the page, made the news official when she shared: “Our beautiful Kate is going through the unimaginable. She was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer. Her cancer is extremely aggressive and it has spread to other parts of her body, including her lymph nodes, blood and hip bones (known as metastatic cancer).

“Sadly, working during her treatment was not an option. She will lose her gorgeous hair and cannot carry children in the future. This is devastating news for anyone, let alone at the age of 36, with no family history of breast cancer.”

Katie’s road to recovery will now involve chemotherapy infusions every three weeks for the rest of her life, as well as, potentially, additional surgery and radiotherapy. Due to her inability to work as she receives this treatment, close friends and family are aiming for the GoFundMe page to cover expenses such as rent, bills, specialist medical appointments, cleaning and skin products and a wig.

The Neighbours star recently shared an update on her current condition via the page. She posted: “"Hi everyone. I am so sorry I haven’t had a chance to thank you all personally yet-stay with me, I’ll get there!I just wanted to say thank you, thank you, thank you for all of your support, and messages and phone calls.

“It’s so amazing to know I have so many incredible people in my corner. I’ve just got over COVID and I start my first round of chemotherapy tomorrow, and you really have no idea how my head space has changed going into it because of each and every one of you. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Kate x."