New Look shoppers are now being charged a £1.99 fee to return their orders by post

New Look customers have been left outraged after a new fee was introduced to return items via post. New Look shoppers who have made an online order but have decided that they do not want to keep all the products will now have to pay a £1.99 fee to return the items via Royal Mail, InPost or Asda toyou services.

New Look has said the new fee has been introduced as a trial ‘to help recover costs.’ A New Look spokesperson told The Mirror: “New Look has taken the decision to trial a £1.99 fee for postal returns.

“This is in line with the wider industry, and reflects increased costs related to delivery and collection. Customers are still able to return their online orders to our stores free of charge.”

Online fashion retailer, Boohoo also introduced a £1.99 fee in July last year to return items by post, with the cost deducted from the shoppers’ refund.

Some New Look shoppers have been outraged at the decision to introduce a new fee and took to social media to share their disappointment.

One person said: “So not only do I pay a delivery fee, you’re charging me £1.99 for a return. Absolutely will not be shopping with you again. Adios.”

Another said: "Do you now charge £1.99 for returns via mail? Not sure what the charge is for as I’m literally printing my own label..."

Another asked: "In your invoices say that returns are FREE and simple but inPost, Collect+ and Royal Mail come up at £1.99 on your website when processing a return. Why is this?"

New Look shoppers now have to pay a fee to send back items via post

As well as the return fee, New Look customers have to pay a delivery charge costing from £2.99 for the cheapest option. However, New Look shoppers will have the option to return their items bought online in stores free of charge. The news of the trial comes after New Look announced that it was closing a handful of stores across the country last week.

A New Look spokesperson said: “As part of the normal course of business, New Look occasionally closes sites, but also opens new stores when the right opportunities arise.

“There are a few reasons for the closures including the lease expiring and New Look not renewing, the landlord taking the property back and also New Look considering alternative nearby sites. New Look is also planning to open stores this year too and opened two new sites at the end of last year. So ultimately, this is just the normal course of business for a retailer with a large store portfolio.”

New Look closures - which stores are closing & when

Full New Look closures list:

Birmingham, Fort Shopping Park - January 9

Trowbridge - January 23

Coventry - January 29

Birmingham, Bullring - January 30

Walthamstow, London - February 4

Grosvenor Centre, Northampton - February 15