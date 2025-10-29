Not so sweet dreams: sleep problems affecting the nation, research says

19 per cent felt their lack of rest impacts their day-to-day functioning. | Shutterstock

Nearly a third of Brits could have a sleep problem, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 adults delved into the night time habits of the nation, asking questions developed by sleep experts to identify potential issues that could lead to insomnia and sleep disruption. And the worrying data revealed 30 per cent could be suffering from a moderate or serious slumber problem.

Responses to the sleep questions were analysed using a simple scoring approach to highlight key patterns – such as how often people struggle to drift off, when they wake up during the night, and how often their sleep quality impacts their daily life. Scores falling between 13 and 16 suggest a moderate level of concern – with around 21 per cent of respondents in this range. But just under one in 10 (nine per cent) were classed as having a significant sleep issue due to scoring 17 and over. This may be because 59 per cent of respondents agreed they have never faced more obstacles to getting a good night’s sleep.

The research was commissioned by Silentnight as part of a national call to action to reset the way people approach sleep and help remove the barriers to rest, including the development of a 3-step sleep reset plan.

Key indicators of a substantial issue include struggling to fall asleep, waking often during the night, being unable to function during the daytime, and waking early in the morning.

The study revealed 30 per cent of those polled wake up multiple times every night, while one in seven (14 per cent) struggle to drift off at all, taking 30 minutes or more each time. And 19 per cent felt their lack of rest impacts their day-to-day functioning, including at work and general concentration, every single day. As a result, 60 per cent of women and 50 per cent of men admitted they are worried about their sleep pattern.

Over half (57 per cent) of respondents believed that sleep is key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and wellbeing. But despite this, 24 per cent have accepted that it’s normal for them to always feel tired, with a third (33 per cent) agreeing that sleep has become something people don’t prioritise in today’s busy modern world.

Silentnight’s sleep expert, Kathryn Pinkham, said: “It’s a real concern that sleep problems have never been greater, yet the advice so often shared doesn’t address the root causes. We’re constantly told how important sleep is, but the quick fixes and generic tips simply aren’t enough. Our call for a ‘Great British Sleep Reset’ highlights how poor sleep impacts not just how we feel, but how we function day to day."

Among the top worries to keep people awake at night were health concerns (34 per cent), personal financial worries (28 per cent), or relationship issues (23 per cent). While as many as 30 per cent were kept staring at the ceiling re-living things they’d said or done that day which they regretted. Life moments which have impacted the nation's ability to get a decent kip were found to include job interviews (30 per cent), moving home (23 per cent), and for 28 per cent of women, the menopause.

As a result of a lack of sleep, 40 per cent have struggled with headaches, and the same amount haven’t been as productive as they would have liked. For 37 per cent, feelings of being overly emotional or irritable caused them problems, while three in 10 experienced feelings of anxiety and 21 per cent made poor diet choices. With just under a fifth (17 per cent) making mistakes at work that could have been avoided, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Silentnight’s sleep expert, Kathryn Pinkham, added: “There is so much misinformation out there that it can leave us feeling overwhelmed and unsure where to start. But by focusing on evidence-based techniques and simple, achievable steps, we can genuinely improve the quality of our rest. That’s why we’ve developed the 3-step reset plan – designed to break the cycle of poor sleep by resetting your mind, body and lifestyle.

“The result? Feeling more energised, motivated, and better equipped to look after ourselves and our wellbeing.”

Top 10 outcomes from a lack of sleep:

1. Headaches

2. Not feeling as productive as I want to be

3. Feeling emotional or irritable

4. Forgetting things

5. Falling asleep during the day

6. Feeling anxious

7. Poor diet choices

8. Feelings of soreness in my body

9. Arguments

10. Making mistakes at work