Office relics consigned to history as smartphones take over

The office relics consigned to work-life history include fax machines, Rolodexes and clunky filing cabinets.

A poll, of 2,000 employed adults, found many were more than happy to wave goodbye to landline desk phones, business card holders and even floppy disks.

While others said good riddance to correction fluid, hole punches and paper diaries or planners, which once ruled their desks.

Now 52 per cent treat their smartphone as a fully-fledged portable office, with 62 per cent claiming it has improved their ability to multitask at work.

Annika Bizon, from Samsung, which commissioned the research to mark the launch of the AI business enhanced Galaxy Z Fold7 Enterprise Edition, that aims to give workers the ability to work the way they want, said: “Thanks to cutting-edge technology, the modern office looks nothing like it did 25 years ago.

“Today's professionals don’t work in one place or on one schedule, and their tech shouldn’t be confined to any restraints either.”

It also emerged 50 per cent of workers begin their workday on the commute at least some, if not all, the days they travel in to work.

And when they’re in the office, this has also undergone modernisation - now featuring comfortable seating areas (41 per cent), relaxation spaces (39 per cent) and collaboration pods (23 per cent).

Throughout the working week, 37 per cent now have fully office-based jobs.

With just under one in five (18 per cent) splitting their time 50/50 between the office and home.

A further 21 per cent mainly work remotely now.

As such, just 37 per cent have assigned seats or desk space at work, with over a quarter (26 per cent) hotdesking instead.

With more digital technology being used in the workplace, 61 per cent have received employee training when it comes to using evolving software.

However, 12 per cent of those aged 50 and over admitted to struggling to incorporate software into their working lives.

Top 10 office relics:

1. Fax Machines

2. Floppy Disks

3. Correction Fluid

4. Landline Phones

5. Filing Cabinets

6. Rolodexes

7. Physical Diary/Planners

8. Sticky Notes as Password Reminders

9. Paper Hole Cutters

10. Business Card Holders