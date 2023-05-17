The iconic yellow Reliant Regal is thought to be one of the original half a dozen used in popular ‘80s sitcom Only Fools and Horses.

A car believed to have featured in Only Fools and Horses is up for auction. Classic Car Auctions say the iconic yellow Reliant Regal is thought to be one of the original half a dozen used in the popular ‘80s sitcom.

A spokesperson said: “Coming from a private collector who has owned it since 2021, it was previously owned by John Mansfield of the BBC who also owned another example, which was successfully sold in 2017 for £41,625.”

In the TV series, the three-wheeler was owned by Trotter’s Independent Traders – aka Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter, played by David Jason, and his younger brother Rodney, portrayed by Nicholas Lyndhurst. The 1972 vehicle comes with 97,000 miles on the clock and has a top speed of 55mph.

Classic Car Auctions said: “JPL 725K benefitted from some recommissioning works a few years ago to make sure it was roadworthy, but it has not been used since. Work included new tyres, the brakes overhauled and the fuel system checked through.”

The lot includes the roof rack complete with the market suitcase, fluffy dice, ‘Tax in the Post’ sign in the screen and an inflatable doll in the rear, paying homage to one of the most popular episodes ‘Danger UXD’. Classic Car Auctions add: “The van is accompanied by some BBC headed paper, along with a BBC key tag, suggesting that this is one of the original vehicles built for the show.

“There were a number used over the 22-year lifespan of the production. Only Fools memorabilia is certainly good news, and this van is no exception and is surely a great opportunity to own a slice of British comedy history.”

