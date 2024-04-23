Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Destiny Mitchell moved into the 3m (9.8ft) by 1m (3.2ft) glass and metal shelter seven months ago - and has made the disused bus stop as homely as possible as she says it is safer than the alternatives. But now the shelter is destined to be knocked down.

Along with her mum and boyfriend, they have tried to give the graffiti-covered shelter home comforts with a carpet, drawers and even an old pair of Super Mario curtains where the timetables were once displayed.

They have also been given garden chairs, a bin and sleeping bags from wellwishers. She says the three of them use sellotape and cardboard given to them by students to patch up leaks in the roof and walls of their shelter. The 26-year-old, who has autism, lives with her boyfriend Ryan, 31, and her 44-year-old mum - who also has autism - and she says although the council have offered her temporary accommodation, it would mean splitting the family up.

Destiny Mitchell, 26, is homeless and has turned a bus stop into a temporary home on the Bristol Road, Selly Oak, Birmingham.

Destiny, who has been homeless for two years on and off, said: “We don’t want to go into a shared house because of drug users. We don’t want that, we don't use drugs. It's not safe for us. They are saying they won’t house my mum and us together. My mum’s disabled. I want them to house us before they take the bus shelter down.

The family will now have to move out after Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) announced it was demolishing the bus shelter within weeks. Destiny added: “They’ve said we’ve got a month left and they’re going to destroy it. I just want to make sure we all stay together as a family, that’s all I want.”

Birmingham City Council say the bus shelter is no longer in use for passengers. A spokesperson said: "Homeless support services have contacted the couple and made accommodation offers. The offers have not yet been taken up, but the offer of support and accommodation will continue to be there should they change their mind."

