Over 80 Halifax branches are on list of closures according to bank- see if any are near you

Halifax has full details on its website of the branches that are set to close

By Patrick Hollis
3 hours ago

Halifax has announced a fresh wave of branch closures across the UK. This brings the total number of branches set to close to 82.

On the bank’s list of branches outlined for closure are those located on Tottenham Court Road and High Holborn in London. Several branches in Birmingham and Manchester are also set to close.

To provide further support for the closure, Halifax provides documents which outline the reasons behind why the branch will close. These are linked to each branch on the list of closures.

    On the list of 82 bank branches, several have already closed whilst many others are set to close. For example, the Abingdon branch closed in 2022 whilst the Aldershot branch is set to shut on April 26, 2023.

    For further details on each branch and to find out more about the full list of banks that have closed or will close, visit the Halifax website.

    Full list of banks on Halifax closure list

    Abingdon - 8 High Street, Abingdon, Oxon, OX14 5DZ

    Aldershot - 24 Union Street, Aldershot, Hampshire, GU11 1DA

    Bangor- 243-245 High Street, Bangor, Gwynedd, LL57 1PA

    Beaconsfield- 1 The Highway, Beaconsfield, HP9 1RL

    Beccles- 5 Market Street, Beccles, Suffolk, NR34 9AW

    Belfast Shaftesbury- 10-11 Shaftesbury Square, Belfast, BT2 7DG

    Bideford- 71A High Street, Bideford, EX39 2AA

    Birmingham Colmore- 26-28 Colmore Row, Birmingham, B3 2QE

    Bletchley - 47 Queensway, Bletchley, Milton Keynes,MK2 2ZW

    Bristol Whiteladies- 54 Whiteladies Road, Clifton, Bristol, BS8 2NS

    Chertsey - 118 Guildford Street, Chertsey, KT16 9AH

    Chesham- 26 High Street, Chesham, HP5 1EP

    Cheshunt- 1-2 Newnham Parade, College Road, Cheshunt EN8 9NU

    Chesterfield Central Pavement- 6 Central Pavement, Chesterfield, S40 1PQ

    Chester-le-Street- 579 Barlow Moor Road, Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Manchester, M21 8AE

    Christchurch- 9-10 Saxon Square Christchurch, BH23 1QA

    Coalville- 62 New Broadway, Coalville, LE67 3XB

    Coleraine- 24 The Diamond, Coleraine, BT52 1DP

    Consett- 62 Middle Street, Consett, DH8 5QE

    Crouch End- 6 Broadway Parade, Crouch End, London, N8 9DH

    Devizes- 5 Maryport Street, Devizes, SN10 1AH

    Doncaster Market Place- 54-55 Market Place, Doncaster, DN1 1NS

    Dorchester- 6 South Street, Dorchester, DT1 1AZ

    Halifax are set to close dozens of branches (Photo: Adobe stock)

    Dorking- 217 High Street, Dorking, RH4 1RU

    Dover- 17 Biggin Street, Dover, CT16 1BH

    Dunstable- 36-36A High Street North, Dunstable, Bedfordshire LU6 1LA

    East Grinstead- 27 London Road, East Grinstead RH19 1AF

    Falmouth- 8 Killigrew Street, Falmouth, TR11 3PG

    Fenchurch- 50 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 3JY

    Finchley Central- 57 Ballards Lane, Finchley, London N3 1XQ

    Fleet- 130 Fleet Road, Fleet, GU51 4BE

    Golders Green- 4-6 North End Road, Golders Green, London, NW11 7PL

    Grays- 48-50 High Street, Grays, Essex RM17 6NA

    Halifax Commercial Street- Permanent Buildings, Commercial Street, Halifax HX1 1BH

    Harpenden- 34 High Street Harpenden AL5 2SX

    Hinckley- 14 Market Place, Hinckley, LE10 1NT

    Hoddesdon High Street- 106 High Street, Hoddesdon, EN11 8HD

    Kenilworth- 50 The Square, Kenilworth, CV8 1EB

    Leeds King Edward Street- 18 King Edward Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS1 6BT

    Leeds The Headrow- The Headrow, 36 The Headrow, Leeds

    Lewes- 13 High Street, Lewes, BN7 2LL

    London High Holborn- Unit 3, Mid City Place, High Holborn, London WC1V 6EA

    London Tottenham Court Road- 110-113 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 5AF

    Maldon- 52a High Street, Maldon, Essex, CM9 5UJ

    Manchester Cross Street- 1 Cross Street, Manchester, M2 1HX

    Manchester Trafford- 7 Peel Avenue, Trafford Centre, Manchester, M17 8BN

    Margate- 56-58 High Street, Margate, Kent, CT9 1DQ

    Market Harborough- 41 The Square, Market Harborough, LE16 7PA

    Mitcham- 8 Majestic Way, Mitcham, CR4 2JS

    Morriston- 108A Woodfield Street, Morriston, Swansea, SA6 8AS

    Newry- Unit 53A, Buttercrane Shopping Centre, Newry, BT35 8HJ

    Norbury- 1513 London Road, Norbury, London, SW16 4AE

    Penge- 135 High Street, Penge, SE20 7DS

    Pinner- 32 Bridge Street, Pinner, HA5 3JF

    Plaistow West Ham- 517-519 Barking Road, Plaistow, London, E13 8PT

    Portsmouth North End- 91 London Road, North End, Portsmouth, PO2 0BN

    Potters Bar- 112 Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, EN6 1AE

    Purley- 1 Purley Parade, High Street, Purley, CR8 2AB

    Putney- 171-173 Putney High Street, London, SW15 1TE

    Rawtenstall- 11 Bank Street, Rawtenstall, BB4 6QS

    Redruth- 20 Fore Street, Redruth, Cornwall, TR15 2BD

    Retford- 6 Market Place, Retford, DN22 6HB

    Ripon- 37 Market Place, Ripon, HG4 1DG

    Rugeley- 29 Market Square, Rugeley, WS15 2BW

    Ruislip- 61 High Street, Ruislip, HA4 7BD

    Sevenoaks- 100-102 High Street, Sevenoaks, TN13 1LU

    Sheerness- 71 High Street, Sheerness, Kent, ME12 1NE

    Stowmarket- 44 Ipswich Street, Stowmarket, IP14 1AD

    St Neots- 38 High Street, St Neots, Cambridgeshire, PE19 1BJ

    Stroud- 12 Kendrick Street, Stroud, GL5 1AA

    Tewkesbury- 9 High Street, Tewkesbury, GL20 5AL

    Tiverton- 15 Market Walk, Tiverton, EX16 6BL

    Totton- 22 Commercial Road, Totton, SO40 3BY

    Upminister- 8 Station Road, Upminster, RM14 2UB

    Walton Vale- 78-80 Walton Vale, Liverpool, L9 2BU

    Warminster- 4 Market Place, Warminster, BA12 9AP

    Whitchurch- 6 Green End, Whitchurch, SY13 1AA

    Whitley Bay- 22-24 Park View, Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, NE26 2TH

    Windsor- 26 Peascod Street, Windsor, SL4 1DU

    Wokingham- 6 Market Place, Wokingham, RG40 1AL

    Worcester Park- 138 Central Road, Worcester Park, KT4 8HH

    Yeadon- 47 High Street, Yeadon, LS19 7SP

