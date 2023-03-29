Register
Paul O’Grady dies: Piers Morgan, Carol Vorderman & Vernon Kay among first tributes paid to 67 year-old TV star

Paul O’Grady died peacefully on Tuesday, and many celebrities have paid tribute

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
Published 29th Mar 2023, 08:12 BST

Tributes from the world of TV and showbiz have flooded in following the death of Paul O’Grady. Mr O’Grady died “unexpectedly but peacefully” according to his husband Andre Portasio.

Mr O’Grady will be fondly remembered for his presenting career as well as his drag act, Lily Savage. Many of his friends and former colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute.

Journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan said: “RIP Paul O’Grady, 67. A wonderfully warm, mischievous, hilarious guy with a sublime natural talent for broadcasting and making people laugh.”

