Paul O’Grady died peacefully on Tuesday, and many celebrities have paid tribute

Tributes from the world of TV and showbiz have flooded in following the death of Paul O’Grady. Mr O’Grady died “unexpectedly but peacefully” according to his husband Andre Portasio.

Mr O’Grady will be fondly remembered for his presenting career as well as his drag act, Lily Savage. Many of his friends and former colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan said: “RIP Paul O’Grady, 67. A wonderfully warm, mischievous, hilarious guy with a sublime natural talent for broadcasting and making people laugh.”