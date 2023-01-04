You could claim up to £156 a week, or £4,800 a year, to help you cope with the cost of living crisis if you suffer from one of these 21 health conditions.

If you suffer from one of these 21 health conditions you could be entitled to a Personal Independence Payment (PIP) benefit from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) , worth up to £4,800 a year. The state benefit is designed to improve the quality of life of those suffering from long-term physical disabilities or mental health conditions and could be an additional boost for many especially during the cost of living crisis.

According to new figures from the DWP , since September 2022 alone there have been 34,962 new claimants for PIP . In total, 3.16 million people in the UK receive the benefit.

Advertisement

The support payment takes into account two assessments of a potential recipient’s needs: “daily living” and “mobility”. The DWP will review what financial help a claimant might require to enable them to carry out day-to-day chores like washing, dressing, preparing food, communicating and socialising or simply getting around.

Most Popular

Am I eligible to claim a Personal Independence Payment?

Advertisement

The recent data from the DWP shows the 21 most common ailment categories of those receiving the Personal Independence Payment :

Psychiatric disorders - 1,166,695

Musculoskeletal disease (general) - 635,450

Neurological disease - 403,469

Musculoskeletal disease (regional) - 376,965

Respiratory disease - 135,530

Cardiovascular disease - 80,815

Visual disease - 56,351

Endocrine disease - 42,264

Hearing disorders - 33,424

Gastrointestinal disease - 27,840

Genitourinary disease - 23,805

Skin disease - 20,835

Autoimmune disease (connective tissue disorders) - 17,596

Diseases of the liver, gallbladder, biliary tract - 11,328

Unknown or missing - 10,688

Infectious disease - 9,897

Malignant disease - 9,7426

Haematological disease - 7,300

Metabolic disease - 4,667

Multisystem and extremes of age - 1,186

Diseases of the immune system - 1,028

Advertisement

How much will I get if I claim a Personal Independence Payment?

As part of his Autumn statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a 101.1 per cent increase in PIP payments for 2023/24 to help recipients cope with the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement

Here’s what you could claim, taking the increase into account:

Daily living

Advertisement

Lower weekly rate - £68.10 (up from the present £61.85 per week)

Higher weekly rate - £101.75 (up from the present £92.40 per week)

Mobility

Advertisement

Lower weekly rate - £26.90 (up from the present £24.45 per week)

Higher weekly rate - £71 (up from the present £64.50 per week)

It means that a person receiving the highest weekly rate for daily living support will get £4,804.80 a year which will rise to £5,291 after April 2023.

Advertisement

How can I claim a Personal Independence Payment?

New applicants will undergo a DWP assessment to establish the extent of their condition’s impact on their daily life. A “score” will then be assigned according to the applicant’s ability to perform tasks, which will be used to determine how much money they should be awarded in PIP .

Advertisement

Adults aged over 16 but too young to begin receiving a state pension are entitled to claim PIP if they have a disability that inhibits their ability to perform everyday tasks and which they expect to last for at least 12 months or more.