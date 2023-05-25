Sony has announced that they are working on a PlayStation handheld console, allowing gamers to take their PS5 games with them on the go. During Wednesday’s (May 24) PlayStation Showcase, the gaming company announced the new console, currently named ‘Project Q’.

The new handheld console will rival Nintendo’s Switch console and hark back to the days of the PSP. Nintendo released their handheld console back in 2017, which has currently outsold both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S which were released in 2020.

PlayStation boss and Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO, Jim Ryan said: “We will launch a dedicated device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over wifi. Internally known as ‘Project Q’ it has an 8-inch HD screen and all of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller.”

The Project Q device is set to launch later this year, although Sony is yet to reveal an exact date or how much the device will cost. According to a Sony press release , the LCD screen will be capable of running games up to 1080p resolution at 60fps.

The buttons on the device will have the features from the DualSense controller, with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. PlayStation also unveiled their first official wireless earbuds, that will bring audio immersion to PS5 and PC players.

The earbuds will launch later this year, with wireless technology that will also connect to smartphones via Bluetooth. Additional details about both items will be available later in the year ahead of their releases.

Jim Ryan, spoke to fans during the PlayStation Showcase, where he said:“Our fans expect and deserve a steady cadence of amazing content. Today’s presentation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to offering them the best and most varied catalogue of games possible,

