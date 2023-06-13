A Prince Harry lookalike who feared he’d lose work after Harry quit as a senior royal says business is booming again - and he often makes ‘four-figures’ a day.

Meet Rhys Whittock, the 39-year-old Prince Harry lookalike, who says demand has been skyrocketing due to the Duke of Sussex’s ongoing court cases, book launch and coronation appearance. The doppelganger - who signed to an agency in 2017 - had thought Harry and his wife leaving for the US in 2020 would kill off his livelihood.

However, the royals’ continued public appearances mean Rhys, from north Kent, is working harder than ever. Rhys says his work won’t be affected by the outcome of the litigation brought by the prince - "as long as Harry is on the front pages".

He said: "I was a bit concerned that it was my job over, but it became quickly apparent they’d remain in the media and public domain. I knew I’d be fine as long as that’s the case - and arguably [Harry and Meghan) are more in the spotlight than ever before."

Rhys spent years being stopped in the street and told he looked like Harry before eventually signing with an agency. Since then he has jetted all around the world for various roles such as TV adverts, private functions and most recently, GB news’ re-enactments of Harry’s court appearances.

Rhys can now make upwards of £1,000 in a single day in the role. Also being a lifelong fan of the royals himself, Rhys hopes to meet Harry one day - and considers his work "the best job in the world".

Rhys added: "I have always been a big fan of the royal family. Aged 13, I went to watch Trooping the Colour in London and often watched the changing of the guard. As an adult, every time I went out I would get comments, pointing and double takes.

"I got my first job with the lookalikes agency just before Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018 - and it just blew up from there. I’m one year older than Harry - I actually tell people he’s MY lookalike because I got here first! I love the job - I’m very fortunate to look like one of the most talked about men in the world."

Rhys Whittock the prince harry lookalike dressed up.