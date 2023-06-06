Prince Harry could face removal from the US as his visa is challenged in court due to his admission of drug taking in his controversial memoir ‘Spare’.

In the book, Prince Harry wrote about his use of cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms. Now, the US government is set to be challenged in court over its decision not to disclose the reasoning behind admitting the Duke of Sussex into the country, despite his admissions.

The references to illegal drug use in the book prompted a conservative Washington DC think tank, The Heritage Foundation, to question why he was allowed into the US. The group brought the lawsuit against the Department for Homeland Security (DHS) after a Freedom of Information Act request was rejected – claiming it was of “immense public interest”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The think tank is to argue the “widespread and continuous media coverage” has brought into question whether the duke was properly vetted by the US government. However, DHS said swift release of the documents would not be in the public interest and questioned how “widespread” the media coverage of the issue had been.

Most Popular

Both parties are set to argue the case in a federal court for the first time in Washington DC on Tuesday. It is unclear when the court will make a decision over whether the documents can be released.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to give evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at the High Court on June 6, 2023. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)