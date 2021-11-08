Prince Harry told to ‘tear up’ £112m Netflix deal over The Crown’s portrayal of Diana

Prince Harry urged to ditch £112m Netflix deal

Prince Harry has been urged to "tear up" his £112 Million Netflix deal because of The Crown's portrayal of his late mother, Princess Diana.

This comes after Princess Diana's friend, Jemima Khan, stepped down from helping The Crown's team recreate the final years of her friend's life.

Khan said the show had not handled Diana's story "as respectfully or compassionately as she had hoped".

The Duke of Sussex has now been criticised for not “finding his voice” on how Netflix is portraying his mother and is being urged to distance himself from the streaming giant.

The Crown to focus on Diana's interview with Martin Bashir

Elizabeth Debicki is now playing the role of Princess Diana from Emma Corrin in the new season of The Crown.

The upcoming season will follow Diana's controversial tell-all interview with Martin Bashir in 1995 and other key moments including her divorce from Prince Charles and her relationships with Hasnat Khan and Dodi Fayed.

' He should tear the deal up and make a stand for his mother'

Angela Levin, author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince, told The Sun: "Harry has remained absolutely silent about Netflix. He should tear the deal up and make a stand for his mother.

"What’s more important? Money or defending his mum? It’s astonishing he can’t find his voice on this."

Editor of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, said: "I don’t think Harry gets it. I presume when he did the deal with Netflix he didn’t think it through - but Meghan would have, she’s not an idiot.

"He talked about The Crown during his bus interview with James Corden, so he’s not totally oblivious."