Far right protesters and trans activists clash on the stairs of London’s Tate Britain over kids’ drag queen storytelling event

Far right protesters and left-wing activists clashed outside Tate Britain over the art gallery’s decision to host Aida H Dee’s storytelling event. Reports suggest nationalist organisation Patriotic Alternative led the demonstration against the drag queen storytelling on February 11.

The group clashed with a counter-protester crowd led by members of Stand Up To Racism. Drag queen and award-winning children’s author Aida H Dee was due to host three story-telling events for kids to mark LGBT+ History Month when protesters took to the steps with signs bearing “No drag for kids!” and “Leave our kids alone!”.

However, Aida H Dee informed the public via Twitter each show ‘went swimmingly’ and faced no disruption. It’s understood five people gained access to the Tate but caused disruption elsewhere in the building.

A spokesperson for Tate Britain said proceedings weren’t affected by the disruption. “Police attended a disturbance outside the Tate Britain this morning,” they said.