If you have £400,000 to spare and looking to invest in a property, then you’re in luck - as a pub in a picturesque Scottish island is currently up for sale.

A pub located on a picture-perfect Scottish island that has beaches almost identical to those in the Caribbean is currently available for sale. The Cross Inn, Isle of Lewis, Outer Hebrides, is described as "great fun" in a "wonderful community" by its current owner.

The gastropub is being sold for £399,000 on an island compared to ‘Caribbean beach without the crowds’ or the South Pacific, due to its white sands. It has a gigantic beer garden and a rustic bar and was refurbished during the pandemic.

The pub is on the Hebridean Way walking and cycling route and is popular with tourists and islanders.It also has five or six bedrooms and can accommodate 90 punters indoors, with 45 covers.

It is being sold privately by the landlady and TripAdvisor shows there are only two competitors on the island. The pub comes with all fixtures and fittings.

It is expected to generate between £200,000 to £500,000 but the cruise ship market has not yet been tapped into.