The RSPCA has issued advice to pet owners ahead of Mother’s Day

Pet owners have been issued with a warning ahead of Mother’s Day as some popular gifts and flowers can be fatal to our furry friends if consumed. The RSPCA has issued guidelines to make sure pet owners don’t leave certain items such as chocolate and certain flowers around the house where pets can get hold of them.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “We don’t want to be doom and gloom about Mother’s Day as it is such a lovely day to celebrate mums - and such an important day for so many of us at the RSPCA.

“However, the last thing you would want to do is make an unexpected trip to a vets so we’re issuing a reminder to people that popular Mother’s Day presents can be poisonous to our pets.”

The RSPCA warned cat owners of the risk of gifting lilies on Mother’s day and how ingesting just a few petals could be deadly to our feline friends.

“Lilies are very popular flowers, especially around this time of year, but people are not always aware just how dangerous they are to cats. Cats can die after ingesting even a couple of petals from lilies - but the leaves, pollen and even the water from the vase can be deadly too.

“It is very important that we get the message across that lilies are potentially lethal to cats and that as little as a leaf can kill. Even cutting the stamens out once they have opened is not enough. A small smudge of pollen can be transferred to a cat’s fur, and once a cat starts cleaning itself, they can quickly fall ill,” the spokesperson added.

The RSPCA has also issued a reminder about chocolate - the most commonly reported type of animal poisoning.

The spokesperson said: “If you suspect that your pet has eaten chocolate, don’t delay in calling your vet first for advice on bringing them into the practice. Your vet will want to know how much chocolate your pet has eaten and what type. If possible, keep any labels and have your pet’s weight to hand.”

Symptoms your pet could have been poisoned

Different substances can affect animals in different ways. Some symptoms can take days to appear but we would always advise any owner to contact their vet immediately if they suspect their pet has been poisoned.

