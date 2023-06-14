Ryanair reportedly sent an email to its customers announcing the duty-free alcohol ban on its flights.

Duty-free alcohol is no longer allowed on Ryanair flights from the UK to Ibiza, it has been reported. According to MixMag , passengers travelling to the popular Spanish island have been banned from carrying the item on board its aircraft following a series of “anti-social incidents” on the flights.

The announcement, which was sent to the customers via an email from the airline, said any duty-free alcohol taken on board the flights will now have to be tagged and stored under aircraft - with those attempting to conceal alcohol risking removal from their flight, with no refund or compensation.

The decision comes after 15 people were removed from a flight from Manchester to Ibiza in April due to drunken behaviour , causing a delay of five hours. The airline expanded that anyone displaying “signs of anti-social behaviour” would also be removed from its routes to the White Isle.

The email explains that the new rules have been put in place “in order to prioritise the comfort and safety of all passengers” as well as the employees who must now thoroughly search all cabin bags before boarding, and can deny access to customers deemed unfit for travel.

In April, 15 people were reportedly removed from a Ryanair plane before it took off from Manchester Airport after they began their holiday early by drinking. According to Canarian Weekly , the group, which was said to be on a hen party, was rowdy and disrupted other passengers as well as the cabin personnel.

The plane then returned to the ground, and the crew had to request police assistance to remove them off the plane, refusing to take off with them on board for fear of endangering the safety of others.

Ryainair’s changes follow a campaign launched by Balearic authorities last year to reduce excessive binge drinking on the island, which included banning drink deals, pub crawls, party boats, and restricting the sale of alcohol in shops and off-licences.

Ryanair has been contacted for comment.