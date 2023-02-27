Who won the big prizes at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards? Here’s the winners including The stars of Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The White Lotus.

The Screen Actors Guild award saw Hollywood’s biggest stars turn out for one of the biggest night’s for actors. From stunning red-carpet looks to history making wins, the night was not short of iconic moments.

This year marked the first year the entire show was streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel . This wasn’t the only first of the night either. The occasion saw Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan take home awards for their work in Everything Everywhere All At Once, making them the first Asian woman and Asian man, respectively, to win the trophies.

As expected Everything Everywhere All At Once swept the award ceremony, as it has done with many of the award shows this season, converting its five nominations into a record-breaking four actors and most of the night’s best speeches. The film also picked up top honours at the Producers Guild Awards and Directors Guilds Awards, further bolstering its shiny future.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards often foretells who will win Oscars in the acting categories, doing it perfectly last year, when SAG statue holders (Lead Actor Will Smith, Lead Actress Jessica Chastain, Supporting Actor Troy Kotsur, and Supporting Actress Ariana Debose) also took hope the trophies on Oscars night.

So, who else took home the SAG awards? Here’s a full breakdown of the winners for this year’s show.

Full list of SAG Award 2023 winners

Film nominees

Motion Picture Cast

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, Hustle

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Top Gun: Maverick was one of the top films of 2022.

Television nominees

Drama Series Ensemble

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

WINNER: The White Lotus

Comedy Series Ensemble

WINNER: Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Blackbird

WINNER: Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird

Evan Peters, Dahmer

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, The English

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash, Dahmer

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Female Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series