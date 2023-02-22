Here’s how you can get your hands on Home Bargains’ 220 watt Heated Clothes Airer which is now on sale for £39.99.

As the cold weather doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon, shoppers have rushed to buy an energy saving heated clothes airer from Home Bargains, which is said to cost only pennies to run.

Announcing its return in stock recently on its Facebook page , the popular discount store said its 220 watt Heated Clothes Airer is now on sale for £39.99, a discount of £5 from its usual price of £44.99.

The ad on its website says : “This eco-friendly and cost-effective heated clothes airer gets your clothes dry come rain or shine. Whether you want to warm up your towels on a cold day, dry some jumpers or delicate items or air some damp clothes, this airer is ideal for your drying needs.

“The airer is just about essential for anybody desperate for extra drying space, who finds themselves trying to hang their clothes off radiators or door handles. This airer will provide you with a whopping 53 x 90cm additional drying surface, with 18 heated bars to speed up the drying process.

“The airer is freestanding and folds flat for easy storage so it is perfect for when space is at a premium. Your energy consumption will be minuscule in comparison to drying your clothes in a tumble dryer and the drying process is kinder on your clothes, so your bank account, your clothes and the environment will thank you!”

Customers who have previously purchased the clothes airer are recommending it and praising how effective it has been for them. One said: “I have a heated airer with the bag to cover it and it’s great. Don’t overload them, put the cover on and it dries clothes really well. Had mine a while and use it a lot.”

Another said: “I have two of the tall heated dryers and they dry very well, especially with a sheet thrown over it.” But one customer wasn’t exactly pleased. She said: “Such a waste of money. Ours is basically only still here as it’s used as a radiator because it’s cheap to run lol.”

According to Energy Calculator , the airer will cost just 7p an hour to run, based on the price of a kilowatt (kWh) of electricity costing 34p under the October 2022 price cap. It’s however worth noting this will change when the Energy Price Guarantee is raised from April.

