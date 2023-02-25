While the players in the 2023 Six Nations Championship will receive the most attention, every game also sees scrutiny falls on the man in the middle. Whether decisions fall your team’s way or not, the referee will often become a talking point of the match.
This year is the 24th edition of the tournament seeing the national teams of England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales going head to head. However, previous incarnations as the Home Nations Championship and Five Nations Championship stretch back over 129 years.
Having won the Grand Slam in 2022, France entered the tournament as defending champions. In a change to last year, for 2023 each match will have a different referee overseeing the action with a total of eight nations represented in the selected match officials.
World Rugby Selection Committee Chairman Graham Mourie said: “As we enter a men’s Rugby World Cup year, our focus is very much on performance and culture as we begin to consider selections for France 2023. The more time we have with the group, the better it is for everyone, and we constantly challenge ourselves to be better, to achieve alignment and consistency and strengthen understanding with the teams.
“As with the November tests and The Rugby Championship, the Guinness Six Nations represents another opportunity for a talented group of match officials with a superb work ethic to help facilitate more excellent tests in what is probably the most competitive period in men’s rankings history.”
2023 Six Nations Championship referees
2023 Six Nations Championship Round 1 referees
Wales v Ireland
Principality Stadium, Cardiff - February 4 at 2.15pm
- Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU)
- Assistant Referee 1: Angus Gardner (RA)
- Assistant Referee 2: Luke Pearce (RFU)
- TMO: Tom Foley (RFU)
England v Scotland
Twickenham Stadium, London - February 4 at 4.45pm
- Referee: Paul Williams (NZR)
- Assistant Referee 1: Ben O’Keeffe (NZR)
- Assistant Referee 2: James Doleman (NZR)
- TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZR)
Italy v France
Stadio Olimpico, Rome - February 5 at 3pm
- Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU)
- Assistant Referee 1: Nic Berry (RA)
- Assistant Referee 2: Jordan Way (RA)
- TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)
2023 Six Nations Championship Round 2 referees
Ireland v France
Aviva Stadium, Dublin - February 11 at 2.15pm
- Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU)
- Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Carley (RFU)
- Assistant Referee 2: Jordan Way (RA)
- TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZR)
Scotland v Wales
BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh - February 11 at 4.45pm
- Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)
- Assistant Referee 1: Frank Murphy (IRFU)
- Assistant Referee 2: Chris Busby (IRFU)
- TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)
England v Italy
Twickenham Stadium, London - February 12 at 3pm
- Referee: James Doleman (NZR)
- Assistant Referee 1: Mathieu Raynal (FFR)
- Assistant Referee 2: Tual Trainini (FFR)
- TMO: Eric Gauzins (FFR)
2023 Six Nations Championship Round 3 referees
Italy v Ireland
Stadio Olimpico, Rome - February 25 at 2.15pm
- Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)
- Assistant Referee 1: Wayne Barnes (RFU)
- Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (WRU)
- TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)
Wales v England
Principality Stadium, Cardiff - February25 at 4.45pm
- Referee: Mathieu Raynal (FFR)
- Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Brace (IRFU)
- Assistant Referee 2: Pierre Brousset (FFR)
- TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)
France v Scotland
Stade de France, Paris - February 26 at 3pm
- Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GRU)
- Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson (RFU)
- Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi (FIR)
- TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)
2023 Six Nations Championship Round 4 referees
Italy v Wales
Stadio Olimpico, Rome - March 11 at 2.15pm
- Referee: Damon Murphy (RA)
- Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson (RFU)
- Assistant Referee 2: Chris Busby (IRFU)
- TMO: Joy Neville (IRFU)
England v France
Twickenham Stadium, London - March 11 at 4.45pm
- Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (NZR)
- Assistant Referee 1: Jaco Peyper (SARU)
- Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi (FIR)
- TMO: Brett Cronan (RA)
Scotland v Ireland
BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh - March 12 at 3pm
- Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU)
- Assistant Referee 1: Wayne Barnes (RFU)
- Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (RFU)
- TMO: Stuart Terheege (RFU)
2023 Six Nations Championship Round 5 referees
Scotland v Italy
BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh - March 18 at 12.30pm
- Referee: Angus Gardner (RA)
- Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Carley (RFU)
- Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (WRU)
- TMO: Brett Cronan (RA)
France v Wales
Stade de France, Paris - March 18 at 2.45pm
- Referee: Nic Berry (RA)
- Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Brace (IRFU)
- Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (RFU)
- TMO: Joy Neville (IRFU)
Ireland v England
Aviva Stadium, Dublin - March 18 at 5pm
- Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU)
- Assistant Referee 1: Ben O’Keeffe (NZR)
- Assistant Referee 2: Pierre Brousset (FFR)
- TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)