The yellow weather warnings for wind come as experts predict temperatures to hit mid 20s in April and May - with a ‘soft’ heatwave on the way

Winds up to 60mph will hit coastlines across the UK with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings for some areas. The inclement weather has been named Storm Noa by the French meteorological service.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: “Most places will see showers or longer spells of rain today but the impacts are most likely to come from strong winds. Gusts of 50-60 mph are possible quite widely in the south west, with up to 75 mph in exposed coastal areas.

“Some disruption due to strong winds is expected in southern areas, particularly the south coast of Wales and south west England. It will be a cool day with temperatures of 7 to 10 C in the west, with 11 to 13 C possible in the southeast, however it will feel colder in the strong winds.”

A yellow weather warning for wind could have impacts such as travel disruption and the possibility of large waves in coastal areas in south Wales and southern England. Higher ground could see snow.

Storm Noa will also bring unsettled weather for the remainder of the week. with sunshine and heavy showers for many tomorrow with persistent rain in the south on Friday, before it becomes drier and brighter as we head through the weekend.

