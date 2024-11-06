The medieval Warwickshire town - birthplace of William Shakespeare and where the famously short-tempered chef Gordon Ramsay grew up- topped a list of the 70 happiest places by online store Furniturebox

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stratford-upon-Avon is the happiest place to live in the UK, according to a new survey.

Most Popular

The medieval Warwickshire town - birthplace of William Shakespeare and where the famously short-tempered chef Gordon Ramsay grew up - topped a list of the 70 happiest places by online store Furniturebox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In second place was Harrogate in North Yorkshire, Whitley Bay in Tyne and Wear was third, Amersham in Buckinghamshire was fourth and Chester was fifth.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.

The results come from a new survey of 5,000 people by online store Furniturebox, which set up panels throughout the UK to find the happiest location for each county and big city.

Stratford - home of the Royal Shakespeare Company and its world famous theatre - has two secondary schools rated as Outstanding by Ofsted - King Edward VI School and Stratford Girls Grammar - as well as world class-pubs such as the Dirty Duck, The Old Thatch and The Garrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second place Harrogate is a spa town known for its historic buildings, gardens, natural springs and food and pubs including The Fat Badger and the Harrogate Tap. Harrogate Grammar, Oatlands Infants and Western Primary are all rated as Outstanding by Ofsted.

Seaside town Whitley Bay, in third place, is known for its long stretch of sand with picturesque promenade and cool cultural vibe including the Whitley Bay Playhouse. Whitley Bay High School and Coquet Park First School are outstanding schools.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Stratford-upon-Avon is the happiest place to live in the UK, narrowly beating Harrogate in second place.

“We all know about the Royal Shakespeare Company but Stratford is so much more than a cultural attraction - it is a thriving community flanked by the beautiful river Avon with independent shops and fantastic places to eat and drink, supported by some of the best state schools in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All 70 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.

“Most of the locations in the top 70 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing including Stratford which has a high proportion of social housing lettings. The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

Furniturebox provides a choice of premium furniture representing value, quality and style with the very best contemporary and modern designs.

It guarantees next day delivery to nearly all addresses throughout the UK if the order is placed by 8pm the previous day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furniturebox was founded by former school friends Monty George and Dan Beckles, both aged 26, eight years ago and is already a rival to Dunelm, Habitat and Ikea as one of the UK’s leading furniture brands.

George and Beckles are part of a new breed of ‘Gen Z entrepreneurs’ creating ecommerce businesses worth millions.

Find out the full list of the UK’s 70 happiest places in Furniturebox’s guide.