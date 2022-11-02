The dates have been revealed for next year’s Strictly Come Dancing Professionals tour along with which pros will feature in the live shows

Some of the world’s best professional dancers will be hitting the road soon. The dates and professional dancers confirmed for the Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals tour 2023.

The current season of Strictly Come Dancing is in full swing, with some labelling it as the best ever. It features a star studded cast featuring the likes of former Arsenal captain Tony Adams and actor Will Mellor.

The tour will span the month of May, kicking off in Hull at the Bonus Arena on May 2. From there, it will travel all over the UK, culminating in Liverpool on May 30.

Most Popular

Strictly’s Creative Director Jason Gilkison said: “It is fantastic to unveil this stellar line-up of much-loved Strictly professional dancers for next year’s tour. We will be dazzling audiences across the country with the dance and choreography at the highest possible standard.

Advertisement

Jason also claims fans will not leave disappointed. He continued “To see these dancers coming together to perform on this scale is a joy for me as a director and Strictly fans are in for a real treat!”

Strictly Come Dancing Professionals tour dates 2023

2 May Hull: Bonus Arena 7.30pm

3 May Sheffield: Utilita Arena 7.30pm

4 May Newcastle: Utilita Arena 7.30pm

5 May Aberdeen: P& Live Arena 7.30pm

6 May Glasgow: Armadillo 7.30pm

7 May Edinburgh: Playhouse 2.30pm & 7.30pm

9 May Salford: The Lowry 7.30pm

10 May Salford: The Lowry 2.30pm & 7.30pm

11 May Blackpool: Opera House 7.30pm

12 May York: The Barbican 7.30pm

13 May Birmingham: Hippodrome 2.30pm & 7.30pm

14 May Birmingham: Hippodrome 2.30pm

16 May Oxford: New Theatre 7.30pm

17 May Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 7.30pm

18 May Nottingham: Royal Centre 7.30pm

19 May London: Palladium 7.30pm

20 May London: Palladium 2.30pm & 7.30pm

21 May London: Palladium 2.30pm

23 May Bournemouth: BIC 7.30pm

24 May Plymouth: Pavilions 7.30pm

25 May Plymouth: Pavilions 2.30pm & 7.30pm

26 May Portsmouth: Guildhall 7.30pm

27 May Brighton: Brighton Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm

28 May Brighton: Brighton Centre 2.30pm

30 May Liverpool: M&S Bank Arena 7.30pm

Pros taking part in Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals tour 2023

Advertisement

A whole host of professionals showcased on TV every weekend will feature on the tour. They are:

Dianne Buswell - 2018 finalist

Vito Coppola - 11-time Italian Latin American Champion

Carlos Gu - New to Strictly this year

Advertisement

Karen Hauer - 2020 Strictly finalist

Neil Jones - Undefeated four-time British National Champion

Nikita Kuzmin - six-time Italian Latin & Ballroom Champion

Gorka Marquez - 2017 & 2020 Strictly finalist

Advertisement

Luba Mushtuk - four-time Italian Dance Championship winner

Jowita Przystal - Polish Open Latin Champion

Nancy Xu - World Latin Dance Championships Under 21 finalist

Strictly Come Dancing Professionals tour 2023 tickets

Advertisement