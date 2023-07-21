A stunning £4.5m seaside home is up for grabs in a prize draw - here are the full details of how to enter.

The five bedroom house is the latest prize in the ‘Omaze Million Pound House Draw’ . There are an additional four beds in a guest cabin and has a pool, open plan kitchen, living and dining area and a fully outfitted private gym.

The property has a studio building perfect for an office space, which is accessed through landscaped gardens of nepeta and tall grasses, with a wildlife pond. It lies close to the village of Blakeney, nearby the picturesque market town of Holt, Norfolk.

One lucky person is guaranteed to win a breath-taking coastal home in Norfolk worth a whopping £4.5m

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Omaze winner will also receive £100,000 in cash, with a share of the profits from the competition being provided to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. The latest prize was unveiled by BAFTA winning actress Joanna Scanlan best known for her roles in ‘The Thick of It’.

Joanna, 61, is an ambassador for the RNLI and a keen wild swimmer. She said: “This fabulous house in Norfolk is a truly life changing prize for one lucky winner. ‘But more importantly, the money and awareness raised through this innovative partnership with Omaze will help the RNLI continue its lifesaving work.

One lucky person is guaranteed to win a breath-taking coastal home in Norfolk worth a whopping £4.5m

“The RNLI has saved over 142,700 lives at sea since 1824 - and everyone who enters will be contributing towards the crucial training and equipment their lifesavers need to help people who find themselves in trouble in the water, And of course one lucky person is guaranteed to win this dream home too.”

James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze , said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the RNLI for our latest house draw in Norfolk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"By offering this stunning property, along with £100,000 in cash, we’re giving people the chance to live mortgage and rent free for the rest of their life - as well as raising money for charities whilst introducing them to brand new audiences.

Swimming pool in the property

“We’re incredibly proud that the Omaze community has already raised £15,400,000 for good causes across the UK.

In addition to winning the Grand Prize house - people who enter by midnight on Sunday 13th August will be in with the chance to win an additional life changing £250,000 in cash.

The draw closes on Bank Holiday Monday 28th August for online entries and Wednesday 30th August 2023 for postal entries.

You can enter the competition at www.omaze.co.uk .

Advertisement

Advertisement