Take That fans have been left excited after a series of posts have hinted that all five members could reunite soon

All five members of Take That could be set to reunite after a series of cryptic Instagram posts reminiscing their glory days have left fans excited. The iconic group found fame in the nineties have hinted that they’ll be back on stage in the near future after posting numerous group pictures from the past

In recent weeks, Howard Donald, Mark Owen and Gary Barlow have been pictured in a recording studio ahead of a performance at Hyde Park on July 1. But the official Take That account has shared numerous posts and a video of all five members including Robbie Williams and Jason Orange performing Never Forget back on the Progress Tour in 201 sparking rumours the group might reform.

One of the posts teased fans after being captioned “Never forget we will have fun like this again… someday soon”. The post raked in 18,000 likes and people took to the comments to share their excitement.

One person said: “Are you saying that the 5 members of Take That are going to get together again??? Did Jason answer the phone????” Another said: “It would be incredible to have all 5 guys together again one day.” And a third added: “Are you giving us hints or are we dreaming?”

