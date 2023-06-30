Tesco has cut the prices of everyday essentials across UK stores - items you can expect to pay less for listed.

The supermarket chain has cut the prices of more than 500 items in total, with a focus on products that are “bought week-in, week-out” as well as summer favourites. Prices have been cut by 13% on average.

Items in the cuts include pasta, which has been reduced by 5p and milk, which has gone down by 10p. The cuts come as food inflation remains high, with the most recent figure sitting at 18.4%.

Tesco Chief Product Officer, Ashwin Prasad, said: “We know that more than ever our customers are looking for great value, and this huge round of price cuts on 500 key household essentials will help their budgets go a little further.

“With price cuts on products like grapes, peppers, rice and tuna, customers will find it’s even cheaper to eat healthily with Tesco this summer. And we’ll continue to work closely with our suppliers to pass on price cuts to our customers whenever we can.”

Tesco: List of reduced items

Some of the items reduced by Tesco include:

Tesco Tinned Tuna (145g)– down 10p to 80p

3 pack of Peppers – down 15p to £1.65

Tesco 400g Block Cheddar – down 20p to £3.20

4-Pint Milk – down a further 10p to £1.45

Tesco Red Grapes – down 20p to £1.80

Tesco Fusilli Pasta (500g) – down a further 5p to £0.75

Tesco Free From Pasta (500g) – down 45p to £0.75

Tesco Easy Cook Long Grain Rice (1kg) – down 35p to £1.25

Tesco Strawberry/Raspberry Jam (454g) – down 16p to £0.99

Tesco Tie Top Bin Bags (50L x 20pk) – down 25p to £2.50

