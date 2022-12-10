The lineup of contestants for the 2023 series of The Apprentice has reportedly been leaked - here’s who will be trying to impress Alan Sugar.

The lineup for the new season of The Apprentice, which will air next year, has been leaked, according to The Sun . Among the contestants are a former Waterloo Road actor and several social media stars.

While celebrities aren’t commonplace, The BBC show has seen several previous participants go on to become famous. The now famous faces include the likes of columnist Katie Hopkins, politician Michelle Dewberry and skincare entrepreneur and philanthropist Susan Ma.

The Apprentice, starring legendary businessman Alan Sugar will return for a 17th season in 2023. Last year, Harpreet Khan was chosen by Sugar to be his business partner, with her “Barni’s Desserts” pitch, which was then rebranded as Oh So Yum.

The 17th season of The Apprentice will premiere on Thursday, January 5 on BBC One. Alongside Alan Sugar will be Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE, acting as judges.

The Apprentice 2023 full leaked lineup

Victoria Goulbourne

Victoria Goulbourne has previously worked as flight attendant for Emirates. Since then, she has gone on to become a huge star on TikTok. Currently, she has accumulated just under six million views on the site.

Additionally, Goulbourne also has a sizeable following on Instagram. She has 12.7k followers on the app, alongside 42k fans on TikTok.

She also owns her own company, known as The Sweet Life. The Sweet Life sells various different kinds of confectionery on an online basis - however, Goulbourne has said her dream would be to “open up shops around the UK”.

Dani Donovan

Dani Donovan also boasts a large Instagram following of 4.3k, which she uses to promote her own brand. She is the owner of Mermane Hair Extensions, based in Essex.

She began her entrepreneurial career before turning 21 - this fact alone may earn her favour with the judges.

Megan Hornby

During lockdown, Megan Hornby was placed on furlough. As a result, she founded her own company, known as Candy Shop.

They sell milkshakes, desserts and other sweet treats to customers in Hull. At just 20 years old, Hornby appears to have a natural business mind - will this give her a boost in the eyes of the panel?

Rochelle Anthony

Rochelle Anthony, like several others on this list, has a considerable following on Instagram. She has 22.8k followers personally, while the company she runs, The Dollshouse, has 11.5k.

The salon is based in Milton Keynes, with Anthony reportedly winning the Best Local Business award in 2018.

Avi Sharma

According to Avi Sharma’s LinkedIn profile, he quit his job at Barclays “to follow my dream”. A fledgling entrepreneur, he hosts Avi TV on a full-time basis.

He is also the founder of VISIBY, a private software development company based in London. A determined competitor, will his individuality help or harm him in the running?

Reece Donnelly

Perhaps the most left-field addition to the cast of The Apprentice’s 17th season is Reece Donnelly, known for his time on Waterloo Road and Britain’s Got Talent.