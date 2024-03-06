Watching on from high up in the House of Commons press gallery, I felt like I’d heard this Budget before. Jeremy Hunt told us that Conservatives want to cut taxes, they have a plan for growth and the economy has turned the corner.

He said exactly the same thing in the Autumn Statement, yet since then the economy has gone into recession. Indeed, one announcement was identical to that of last November - the 2p cut in National Insurance. That didn’t change the polls - they say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.

While Hunt was bullish about cutting taxes, I got a slightly different impression from Treasury officials in the post-Budget briefing to journalists. They were talking about the huge expenditure that has gone out during Covid and the energy crisis, and having to cover that. That’s why the tax burden is still set to reach its highest level since 1948, despite what the Chancellor says in the Commons.