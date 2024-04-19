Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We all have our favourite restaurants, whether it be your go-to steak house, the best veggie outlet in your city or a firm family favourite that has served your favourite dish for generations.

Now we have the chance to shout about them and put our name in the hat to win a £250 restaurant voucher.

The Good Food Guide is calling on the nation to help find Britain’s Best Local Restaurant. We can nominate our favourite restaurant, wherever you are in Britain, with the hope that your local foodie gem wins the crown of Best Local Restaurant 2024.

As Britain still feels the bite of the cost of living crisis, making the choice to eat out has never been a more considered decision for diners. It often takes somewhere really special to make us want to put down the saucepan, turn the oven off and dine out. Couple that with the struggles many restaurants face to survive and surely there has never been a better time to #eatlocal and shout about what makes your neighbourhood restaurant really stand out.

The Good Food Guide wants to hear from you – nominate your favourite local restaurant

What makes your local restaurant truly great?

What makes you want to return time and time again?

Great, well-cooked seasonal food?

Friendly, professional service?

A welcoming atmosphere?

Value for money?

An asset to where you live?

If there is an independently run restaurant near you that serves up all of the above it definitely deserves celebrating. Nominate your favourite for The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants 2024 now.

Last year more than 37,000 food lovers nominated their favourite restaurant or café, with The Good Food Guide whittling down a long list of 1,800 restaurants to eventually crown Tallow in Tunbridge Wells the Best Local Restaurant 2023 – but who will take the crown for 2024?

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, food writer and restaurant critic William Sitwell considered what makes a great local restaurant for him: “A place where there’s no spiel with each course, just a plate of simple, pretty food. Where you’re allowed to pour your own wine, where there are just three, not eight, 18 or 30, courses, a restaurant that’s perfect for special occasions and quick bites…if you’ve got such an establishment near you, embrace, hug, hold it close, champion it, tell The Good Food Guide.”

As nominations open for 2024, co-editor of the Guide Elizabeth Carter commented: “While the extraordinary wealth of restaurants in London is always so well publicised, our great regional cities, towns and villages struggle to get a look in. This is why The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants is, by far, the most popular award we do. Achieving recognition for the many fantastic dining places across the whole country galvanises our loyal readers, and our inspection team – who are once again gearing up to travel thousands of miles to check the shortlisted nominations.”

Food at a restaurant

HOW TO NOMINATE YOUR BEST LOCAL RESTAURANT & WIN £250

Nominating your favourite local restaurant for the awards couldn’t be simpler; just head to click HERE, enter the restaurant details and tell us what makes it so special to you and why it deserves to be one of The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants of 2024.

Every nomination will be entered into a prize draw to win a £250 restaurant voucher, to be redeemed at a Good Food Guide restaurant of your choice.

ARE YOU A RESTAURANT LOVED BY YOUR LOCALS?

Perhaps you are a restaurateur and think you could be in with a shout of taking the crown of Best Local Restaurant in Britain? Get your diners to nominate you now. Click HERE for details on how you can encourage your customers to nominate you. Nominations for The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants 2024 close at midnight on Wednesday 22nd May. After that a dedicated team of food inspectors will travel the country, eating at every restaurant which makes the short list. At the end of their dedicated quest to eat some of the best food Britain has to offer, the winners will be crowned in mid-July.