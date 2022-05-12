The most valuable retro games consoles that could earn you more than £21,000

If you have an old console lying around, especially from the 80s, 90s or 2000s, then you could be in luck and earn over thousands of pounds.

Top10Casinos.com have produced a list of the most valuable retro consoles, discovering the 90s to be the most lucrative decade.

The site found that consoles from that era are worth up to £21,244 altogether online.

It was revealed the ‘Pokemon Limited Edition Game Boy Color Nintendo VGA 90’ was the most valuable console, landing in the top spot.

Here are the top 10 most valuable retro games consoles.

What are the most valuable retro games consoles?

The most valuable games consoles ranging from the 80s up to the 2000s are:

Pokemon Limited Edition Game Boy Color Nintendo VGA 90

If you have one of these 1996 consoles laying around, you could sell it for a huge £6,000!

This console is worth up to nearly 60 times its original retail price.

Original Sony Playstation 1

At number two is this 1995 classic, selling for a massive £5,000.

This is a huge price for something that has a pile of dust on top, or that you even forgot you had!

Nintendo Entertainment System

At third place is the 1985 third-generation home video game console produced by Nintendo.

This golden oldie is selling for up to £4,572.

With the retail price being £300, you can make up to 15 times the original amount paid.

Original Nintendo 64

Fourth place is this family loved home video game console.

It was released in 1996 and is selling for a large £3,674.

Pikachu Nintendo 64 Set N64 console

Rounding off in fifth place is the limited-edition yellow and blue Pikachu Nintendo 64 Set N664 console.

It features a raised-relief Pikachu on top, selling for £3,600.

The console was released in 1996.

Nintendo 64DD

This magnetic floppy disk drive peripheral for the Nintendo 64 game console was released in 1999.

It is now worth £2,970.

Sega Genesis - Original

This 1989 16-bit fourth-generation home video game console was developed and sold by Sega.

It now sells for around £2,391.

Vintage 1985 Nintendo NES Deluxe ROB robot

R.O.B. (Robotic Operating Buddy) is a toy robot accessory for the Nintendo Entertainment System and was launched in July 1985.

It is now worth £2,171.

Sega Dreamcast Code Veronica Biohazard

Resident Evil – Code: Veronica is a survival horror video game now worth £1,523, released for the Dreamcast in 2000.

Nintendo Game and Watch Egg EG-26 Original

This game console is one of the rarest of all Game & Watch standard editions.

It was released in 1981 and you can now earn £936 if you sell it online.

How was it calculated?

Top10Casinos.com created a list of 18 of the most popular consoles from the 70s through to 2000, using articles from Games Radar, Tech Radar, and others.

It then extracted the highest sold price for every classic games console from a popular UK ecommerce site to produce a list of the most valuable classic games.